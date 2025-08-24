Bala Town 1 Colwyn Bay 0
JD Cymru Premier
BALA Town picked up their first win of the new JD Cymru Premier season with after a hard-fought encounter against Colwyn Bay at Maes Tegid on Friday evening.
In a match that could have gone either way, the big moment came early on, Dominic McGiveron with a 20-yard rocket on 11 minutes that gave Bay keeper Rhys Williams no chance.
At the other end, Bala’s Joel Torrance produced an outstanding save to keep out Louis Robles’ low driven effort from inside the box.
He was called into action again early in the second half with two super stops in quick succession to deny Bay as they pushed to get back on level terms.
The Lakesiders had their own opportunities to increase their advantage.
Nathan Peate blazed over the bar from close range as the visitors applied some early pressure in the second half.
And then an absolutely golden chance fell for Louis Hall whose point blank range effort was somehow saved by Williams and the follow-up attempt cleared the bar.
Both sides continued to create half chances but Bala held on for a much-needed and confidence boosting victory.
Delighted Bala manager Steve Fisher said: “It was a tremendous win. You look back over the game and it was pretty even for most of it.
“We knew before the game it was going to be about what happened in both boxes.
“I thought the defence was excellent. The lads didn’t stop running all game.
“I’m so proud of them, I couldn’t ask for any more.”
He added: “A lot of people wrote us off before the season even started.
“I’m not saying with two games in we’ve achieved anything because we haven’t.
“But to get that win tonight means a lot.”
Comments
