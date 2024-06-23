ABERYSTWYTH Town have welcomed midfielder Ben Davies to the club, joining from Bow Street FC of the Ardal North East League.
An Aberystwyth native, Ben is well-known to local football followers having come through the Aberystwyth Junior League and representing Penparcau FC early in his senior career.
He joined Bow Street ahead of the 2022/23 season having spent time in the pre-season with Town, and went on to enjoy two successful seasons at Cae Piod.
Last season, he made 32 appearances across all competitions with an impressive 19 goals and several assists from midfield as the Magpies finished runners-up to local rivals Penrhyncoch by a margin of just two points -earning himself a spot in the Ardal North-East Team of the Season.
Now 23-years-old and with a number of senior seasons under his belt, he makes the jump to the JD Cymru Premier with his local team and figures to be an important member of Anthony Williams' squad for the upcoming campaign.
He said: “When I spoke with Taff, he let me know the ambitions for the season ahead and what level we want to reach as a club, and I felt that I can help achieve those goals.
“Being from Aber, I've always wanted to play for the club and so to be getting an opportunity now is something I'm really looking forward to.
“I believe I can bring some creative quality to the team, help score some goals, and make it a successful season for the club."
Manager Anthony Williams commented: "I'm delighted to get Ben into the squad as a lad who looked sharp when he came to us in pre-season two years ago and has gone on to gain that vital senior experience with Bow Street since.
“He wants to play at the highest level and is committed to proving himself as such and I think he has all the qualities to do just that.
“Being a local boy from Aber, he sees the importance of being part of a team which is looking to push on to bigger and better things.
“We've had a few examples of players making the step up from lower leagues and producing at a high level for us, so we're excited to see what Ben can do with this opportunity in the Cymru Premier."