LLANDUDNO were the biggest winners of the weekend in the JD Cymru North after Alex Boss’ hat-trick inspired them to a 6-1 victory over Llanidloes Town at the OPS Wind Arena.
Ethan Roberts and Mckenzie Slaven gave the Seasiders a two-goal lead at the break, but Nyasha Mwamuka halved the deficit for the Daffs in the 74th minute.
In a remarkable end to the contest, Boss scored three times in the space of 12 minutes before Danny Holland wrapped up the win from the penalty spot as Llandudno moved seven points clear of the relegation zone.
Denbigh Town bounced back from defeat in the Welsh Blood Service League Cup last weekend by triumphing 3-1 over Porthmadog at Central Park.
Paul Fleming set up Josh Lock for the opener after just nine minutes, before the Denbigh skipper found the net himself early in the second half.
Nathan Williams scored to give Port a glimmer of hope heading into the final quarter of an hour, but Nathan Brown’s 86th-minute goal ensured Denbigh secured all three points.
Other results: Gresford Athletic 1 Bangor 1876 3; Caersws 1 Holywell Town 2; Flint Town United 3 Chirk AAA 0; Mold Alexandra 1 Buckley Town 2; Prestatyn Town 1 Guilsfield 1; Ruthin Town 2 Airbus UK 3.