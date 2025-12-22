ABERYSTWYTH Town Football Club has unveiled its new shirt after signing a new partnership with the town's university.
The sportswear will be worn by the club's women's and men's first teams.
The news follows the signing of a new three-year agreement between the club and Aberystwyth University in areas including sports science and promoting opportunities for the local community.
The university will continue as the club’s main sponsor with continued free entry to all its Aber Card holders.
As part of the agreement, players will have access to the University's fitness testing facilities and there will be opportunities for students and staff to work with the club.
Professor Iain Barber from Aberystwyth University said: "It is a great pleasure to be able to renew and expand our relationship with the club for the benefit of the whole community of Aberystwyth.
“I am sure that many valuable opportunities will come from the new partnership.
“We know that sport can help bring people together, and building close-knit communities is a central part of our vision as a university that changes lives for the better.
“We are proud of our home on the west coast of Wales, a place that welcomes staff and students from all over the world, and we are excited to be growing a stronger relationship with the local football club.
“Our partnership with Aberystwyth Town will bring benefits to our students, to the local community, and to the performance of the men’s and women’s teams.
“Players from across the men’s, women’s and academy teams will benefit from facilities and expertise at the University, and our students will be able to gain invaluable experiences to enhance their studies and bring their academic learning to life.”
Donald Kane, Chairman of Aberystwyth Town Football Club, added: “We are extremely proud to renew and strengthen our longstanding partnership with Aberystwyth University.
“This relationship has become a vital part of the Club in supporting our men’s, women’s and development teams both on and off the pitch.
“Access to the university’s sports science, performance testing and medical expertise provides invaluable benefits to our players, while the opportunities created for students to gain real-world experience reflect the shared values at the heart of both organisations.
“As a community-focused club, it is hugely important to us that this partnership continues to deliver positive outcomes for Aberystwyth, and we look forward to building on this successful collaboration in the years ahead.”
Dr Rhys Thatcher, Reader in Sports Science at Aberystwyth University, added: “We are delighted to be able to give the Aberystwyth Town players access to our state-of-the-art sports performance and testing facilities at the University.
“We have the capacity to support players in their physical conditioning and by fitness testing. Body composition assessment is available via DXA scan, aerobic fitness can be assessed in the laboratory or via field tests, we also aim to support players with advice on training and match day preparation.
“Also, as part of this partnership, we will be investing in GPS motion trackers that will allow the collection of data on match days and in training, which can be analysed by our students in their practical sessions, giving them the training and understanding that they will need if they aspire to careers in performance team sports.”
Aberystwyth University’s Sports Performance and Health Testing facilities on its Penglais Campus can be used by amateur or professional athletes aimed at measuring and improving performance, or by anyone wishing to improve aspects of their personal lifestyle.
Further details are available at: https://www.aber.ac.uk/en/rbi/research/equipment/sport-performance-health-testing/
