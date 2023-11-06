A BUMPER crowd at Cae Piod enjoyed a cracking Ardal North East derby as Bow Street and Penrhyncoch played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.
The Magpies had the edge with a 2-1 lead as the match entered the 89th minute but Dion Phillips stuck to give the Roosters a deserved draw.
Rhydian Davies gave the hosts the lead on 13 minutes when he buried a header having lost his man at the back post to latch on to a well-placed corner by Sion Ewart.
The visitors drew level just before the half hour, Dan Owen netting after a brilliant solo run down the left.
Both sides had their moments to nudge ahead as the entertainment continued in the second stanza but it was the home side who took the lead for the second time on 73 minutes, Ifan Burrell with a clinical finish into the top right corner.
However, the Roosters had the final say when Phillips struck late to the dismay of the home faithful.
• A special ceremony was held before the game to officially name the new stand in memory of past life president, Lord Elystan Morgan.
One of the most distinguished politicians in Wales over the last century, his community and local football club were very important to him.
He was a goalkeeper for the club in the 1950s and was life president for many years up until his death in 2021.
Bow Street chairman Wyn Lewis said in his programme notes: “It is only fitting that a permanent memorial is situated at Cae Piod, in the heart of the community that he served so illustriously for so long.
“We welcome members of his family here today , as well as Ben Lake MP and Noel Mooney, CEO of the FAW who will carry out the unveiling.”