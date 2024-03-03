LLANYSTUMDWY closed the gap on North Wales Coast West Division One leaders Bontnewydd to just a point with a 3-1 win at Llangoed and District on Saturday.
With Bont held to a 1-1 draw by third place CPD Boded it’s getting interesting with only four points separating the top three.
Llan have played one more game than the other title contenders and were glad to pick up the three points after the islanders fought back in the second half.
The Eifionydd side dominated the first half with young forward Owen Pritchard giving them an early lead before going on to complete his hat-trick with a another couple of goals late in the half to take his tally to 16 for the season.
Bottom-of-the-table Llangoed were much better after the break and netted a deserved consolation goal by Llion Roberts in the 69th minute of an entertaining encounter with both sides playing excellent football.
Jordan Edney gave Boded the lead in the 52nd minute at Bontnewydd but the hosts hit back moments later through Luke Phillips.
Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs lost by the odd goal in five at Llanfairpwll after throwing away a two-goal lead.
Jack Diamond and Aled Ellis put the visitors in the driving seat but the islanders hit back with a Carwyn Roberts penalty on the stroke of half time.
He bagged his brace on the hour before Marquis Holland netted the winner on 72 minutes.
Dion Jones netted a stoppage time equaliser for Mountain Rangers at Holyhead Town .
Callum Queen gave the Anglesey side the lead midway through the first half with Alan Owen levelling matters moments later.
The 17-year-old bagged his brace on 42 minutes to give Holyhead the lead for the second time but Rangers did enough to take a share of the spoils.
Goals by Jordan Pritchard, Jamie Patterson and Kieran Freeman Jones sealed Bethesda Rovers’ 3-1 against visitors Gaerwen who had taken an early lead through Callum Thomas.
Llanrug were amongst the goals in the premier division, 9-1 winners against Mynydd Llandegai.
The Eithin Duon hosts’ goalscoreres were Carl Griffiths, Jonathan Sadler (3), Jame McDaid (2), Kevin Lloyd(2) and Llion Jones with Steven Tindall replying for the visitors.
In the other match played, Llanberis ran out 3-1 winners at Llanerch-y-Medd thanks to Will Williams and Dion Owen (2).