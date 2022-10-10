Bow Street bow out and Aberystwyth through on penalties in Welsh Cup
Welsh Cup
Bow Street 1 Colwyn Bay 4
BOW Street are out of the cup but can be proud of their performance, putting in a strong shift against JD Cymru North leaders Colwyn Bay.
The Magpies got off to a flyer with a 10th minute strike by Ifan Burrell and gave as good as they got in the first half with solid defending and offering a threat at the other end but they were pegged back midway through the half, Kirby James replying from the penalty spot.
Two quickfire goals by Jamie Cumming and Alexander Downes midway through the second half put the visitors in the driving seat and they netted a stoppage time fourth by Thomas Creamer with the home side still making a match of it.
Pencoed Athletic 0 Aberystwyth Town 0
(Aberystwyth won 3-4 on pens)
THE Black and Greens are through to the last 32 of the Welsh Cup after beating South Wales Alliance side Pencoed Athletic on penalties.
The home side were very disciplined defensively throughout the 90 minutes but Aber eventually got the job done with successful spot kicks by Jack Thorn, Niall Flint, Jon Owen and Harry Arnison.
In front of a vocal set of home and away supporters at Bridgend, the hosts’ offered the first threat when Will James blasted an early shot wide.
At the other end, Sam Litchfield had a shot blocked for a corner, and Iwan Lewis curled an effort just over the bar from the edge of the area.
More Aber chances followed with Flint shooting wide and 16-year-old home keeper Blazej Krezolek denying Louis Bradford.
In a rare attack, the hosts’ Jack Delve sent an attempt over the bar, before the Seasiders responded with a Phil Perry effort which just cleared the bar.
The home side were defending well as Litchfield, Flint and Bradford went close to breaking the deadlock.
It was more of the same after the break with Fline heading over and Aber sub Jon Owen tapping wide from a corner.
Despite Aber’s probing there seemed no way through, and when Perry’s dangerous ball in from the left found Flint’s head the ball deflected agonizingly wide.
Lewis Webb gave Aber a dream start to the shoot-out, brilliantly saving Will Jones’ penalty down to his right, but then Krezolek denied Alex Darlington to keep the scores level.
Bleddyn Webster, Glyndŵr Davies and Jack Delve converted for the home side, as did Thorn, Flint and Owen for Aber, and then the crucial moment came when Adam Carpenter skied his spot kick over the crossbar, leaving the door open for Harry Arnison to convert the winning penalty for Anthony Williams’ men, to the relief of the visiting supporters.
