Bow Street Reserves and Llanuwchllyn Reserves shared the spoils in a hard-fought contest in rainy conditions on Saturday.
The poor conditions meant that it took until the second half for either side to find the back of the net.
Bow Street’s experienced striker Lee Crumpler was set up by Harri Roberts to beat Llan keeper Iwan Bishop on 66.
The home side’s lead was short-lived, however, as Llan hit back just two minutes later.
Defender Elis Jones provided the assist for captain Owain Williams to fire past the Magpies’ teenage keeper Ryan Burr.
The 1-1 result means both sides remain unbeaten in their group, which also features Penrhyncoch Reserves and Dolgellau Reserves.
Llanuwchllyn, having played one more game than Bow Street, sit atop the table as the teams battle to progress to the next stage of the FAW Reserves Central League Cup.
Next up for Bow Street Reserves is a return to league action with a visit to Llanidloes Reserves on Thursday.