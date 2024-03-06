PENRHYNDEUDRAETH are into the final of the North Wales Coast FA Intermediate Cup after a narrow 2-1 win against tough opponents in Trearddur Bay.
Asa Thomas gave the island hosts the lead in the 35th minute but Gwion Davies struck with a couple of goals either side of the break to put the Cocklemen ahead.
However, his joy was short-lived as he was unfortunately sent off midway through the half after being handed a second caution. Credit to the 10 men they defended heroically in the rain and sleet to keep Trearddur at bay.
The hosts finished with nine men after Dylan Williams, with a straight red, and Dan McGinness, for two yellows, were given their matching orders in the last 10 minutes.
Pen will face Gwalchami in the final after they beat Llandudno Junction 4-3 in the other semi final.