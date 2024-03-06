The fixture will be the fifth meeting between the two sides, with Jones’ side seeking revenge following a 1-0 defeat in Altrincham last year. That was England’s first victory since triumphing 3-2 at Jenner Park in 2018, which preceded a 2-2 draw in Salford in 2019 and a 4-0 win for Cymru at The Oval in Caernarfon in 2022.