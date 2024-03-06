BALA goalkeeper Kelland Absalom has been selected for Cymru C’s 20-man squad for the International Challenge Match against England at Llanelli Town’s Stebonheath Park on 19 March.
Head coach Mark Jones has called up players from10 different JD Cymru Leagues clubs including three from Caernarfon Town - Danny Gossett, teenage prospect Gwion Dafydd and midfield magician Sion Bradley.
The Cofis’ Gosset and Noah Edwards of Connah’s Quay Nomads both return to Cymru C six years after being named in Jones’ first squad in 2018.
Two from Cymru Premier champions The New Saints, Connor Roberts and Danny Davies, make the squad again.
Penybont duo Mael Davies and Kane Owen also return, as do Pontypridd United pair Ben Ahmun and Clayton Green.
Cardiff Met stalwart Emlyn Lewis has captained the side in the last two years and he is once again joined by fellow Archers Tom Price and Sam Jones. Ryan Sears of Newtown is another name who is back in again.
Noah Edwards is joined by fellow Nomads Josh Williams and Jordan Davies – the top scoring Welshman in the JD Cymru Premier this season.
Davies is one of four players called up to the squad for the first time, including Haverfordwest County full-back Rhys Abbruzzese – who join Bluebirds teammate Lee Jenkins who came on as a substitute in last year’s fixture.
Llanelli fans will hope to see one of their own run out in the red of Cymru at Stebonheath, as Ethan Cann earns a call-up – becoming only the second ever JD Cymru South player to make a Cymru C squad.
Returning alongside Mark Jones in the dugout will be assistant head coach Christian Edwards and first team coach Neil Smothers. 2022/23 JD Cymru South title-winning manager Lee Kendall will re-join Jones’ staff as goalkeeping coach.
The fixture will be the fifth meeting between the two sides, with Jones’ side seeking revenge following a 1-0 defeat in Altrincham last year. That was England’s first victory since triumphing 3-2 at Jenner Park in 2018, which preceded a 2-2 draw in Salford in 2019 and a 4-0 win for Cymru at The Oval in Caernarfon in 2022.
The game will be available to watch live on S4C and Sgorio’s online platforms.
Cymru C: Kelland Absalom (Bala Town), Connor Roberts (TNS), Rhys Abbruzzese (Haverfordwest County), Danny Davies (The New Saints), Mael Davies (Penybont), Lee Jenkins (Haverfordwest County), Emlyn Lewis (Cardiff Met), Kane Owen (Penybont), Ryan Sears (Newtown), Sion Bradley (Caernarfon Town), Noah Edwards (Connah’s Quay Nomads), Danny Gosset (Caernarfon Town), Clayton Green (Pontypridd United), Tom Price (Cardiff Met), Josh Williams (Connah’s Quay Nomads), Ben Ahmun(Pontypridd United), Ethan CANN (Llanelli Town), Gwion Dafydd (Caernarfon Town), Jordan Davies (Connah’s Quay Nomads), Sam Jones (Cardiff Met)