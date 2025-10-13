Barry Town United 2 Caernarfon Town 2
JD Cymru Premier
(Report: CTFC)
CAERNARFON’S recent run of results has seen them drop from top to third position in the Cymru Premier League.
However, this does not tell the whole story as the Cofis have suffered a serious number of absences in recent weeks and although Richard Davies would say that this is part of the game, there can be little doubt that the absences have had a major effect on his team’s performances.
With four defeats in their last five matches, Town travelled to Jenner Park knowing that they needed to return home with something and, after a topsy turvy 90 minutes they did head back up north with a point.
As has been the norm during the early stages of this season Caernarfon did not start the match well and they soon found themselves under pressure, conceding a corner in the third minute from which they escaped a goalmouth scramble and a goal line clearance from Phil Mooney.
The defender rescued his side again a minute later with another goal line clearance from a corner.
A Sion Bradley free kick that the defensive wall blocked on 10 minutes was the Cofis’ first attempt at goal and they were a goal down five minutes later after a Wilmot cross to the far post found Hulbert who headed goalwards and Richards, under pressure from keeper Thomas, added the finishing touch from a yard out.
Caernarfon looked low on confidence and it is fair to say that the hosts were bossing proceedings during a challenging first 30 minutes for the visitors.
Thomas came to Caernarfon’s rescue in the 38th minute when he pulled off an excellent one-handed save to deny Wigley, who had stripped Sam Downey of the ball in midfield before setting off into Town’s penalty area.
The save proved a turning point in the Cofis’ fortunes as they levelled just two minutes later when Phil Mooney got up to meet a Bradley corner and headed past the stationary Barry keeper George Ratcliffe.
Morgan Owen was inches away from putting Caernarfon ahead in first time injury time after the ball rebounded to him off the defensive wall from a Bradley free kick but the defender’s powerful low effort hit the side netting with Ratcliffe again rooted on his line.
The Cofis began the second period with a renewed vigour and seemed much more like their early season selves, getting on the ball and playing on the front foot.
The obvious improvement was rewarded just before the hour mark as Caernarfon went ahead with a super finish from Iwan Lewis.
When the ball ran to him on the edge of the Barry box there seemed little threat to the hosts goal but the midfielder swept it first time across Ratcliffe and into the bottom of his left hand post.
Thomas made another fine save to deny Hulbert in the sixty first minute to keep his side in front whilst the same player should have done better for the hosts minutes later when seven yards out but blasted the ball four feet over the woodwork.
Ryan Sears was next to keep the Cofis’ lead intact as he headed the ball off his own line from a Ieuan Owen shot.
Barry found their equaliser in the 79th minute when they took advantage of what could be seen as a questionable decision from the referee.
Following a long delivery upfield from Ratcliffe it seemed that Sam Downey had been on the end of an overly aggressive challenge from Callum Sainty.
Referee Jordan Harman disagreed with the claims and the hosts made the most of the situation, working the ball into the path of Sainty who scored from 10 yards.
Caernarfon went close to regaining the lead three times in the last 10 minutes, through Bradley, Abadaki and Lock but each effort failed to hit the target and the match ended all square at 2-2.
Tyn Lon Volvo Garage Man of the Match: Iwan Lewis.
Team: Hari Thomas, Ryan Sears, Morgan Owen, Sam Downey, Phil Mooney, Dominic Smith, Osian Ellis, Iwan Ellis, Adam Davies, Osebi Abadaki, Sion Bradley.
Subs (used): Josh Lock, Kyle Harrison. Not used: Darren Thomas, Connor Evans, Hari Roberts, Caron Williams.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.