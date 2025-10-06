DYSYNNI Hockey Club entered a team into the regional U12s hockey tournament in Bala on Sunday, 21 September.
Against some stiff competition, the team worked incredibly hard together pulling of a second place overall despite having some of the youngest players in the competition.
It was the turn of the U14s on Sunday, 28 September when two Dysynni teams travelled from Tywyn to Colwyn Bay.
For the all girls it was close throughout the day for the top four teams Dysynni, Northop Hall, Pwllheli and Eirias with Dysynni snatching third place in the end only dropping one point compared with the first and second positions who tied on points.
Goal difference counts a great deal in these tight competitions but it’s not easy with very short games to play.
Dysynni boys finished fourth in their group of five with the results of three of their four game being very close.
Dysynni U16s girls played Caernarfon and Pwllheli in Pwllheli on Sunday whilst the boys U16s team from Tywyn faced a mixed team from Bangor City and Eirias in Bala.
It was a fast game for the boys with both teams moving the ball quickly from one end of the pitch to the other.
The boys from Tywyn played hard but lost 7-2. Special mention to goalkeeper Harri Davies who had played a game for his rugby club that morning in Meifod!
The girls won decisively in their game against Caernarfon (8-0) and played a very close match against hosts Pwllheli losing only 3-2.
A fantastic achievement overall as most girls were playing league matches the day before and many in fact playing in both the division 1 and 2 matches.
Ladies 1 and 2s League Games
September saw the start of both North Wales Women’s Leagues.
Dysynni Ladies 1s are currently on two wins from two winning their first game 3-1 at home against Llanfair.
Their game on Saturday against Welshpool went ahead despite the threat of Storm Amy and yellow weather warnings across the region.
The three points went to the home team Dysynni who won 2-0, both goals scored by Sian Williams.
Caernarfon made the journey south to Tywyn for the ladies 2s game on the same day.
The girls played with the wind in the first half and were winning on territory and in possession but it was 0-0 at half time and there was everything to do in the second half.
Dysynni made some effective changes up front in the second half and despite playing against the wind of Storm Amy managed to get the first goal of the game, thanks to a fabulous pass into the D from 1s goalkeeper Pippa Rollings and finished off by Lucy Dimonaco.
Caernarfon came back in the final 10 minutes to draw the game 1-1 but overall a great, promising start for this young Dysynni team.
Special mention to young Ella Jones who won players’ player two weeks in a row and on Saturday won players’ player on both the division 1 game and the division 2 game.
