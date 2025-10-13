Treowen Stars 2 Aberystwyth Town 3
JD Cymru South
ABER Town came from behind to snatch a huge win by the odd goal in five at Treowen, with local heroes Jonathan Evans and Richie Ricketts grabbing the goals.
Evans gave the visitors the lead two minutes into the second half, but Chris Hartland equalised almost immediately.
Despite Isaac Richards’ red card on 63 minutes, Treowen took the lead nine minutes from time through substitute Lewis Green.
Happily for Aber, Evans levelled in the 89th minute, before Ricketts scored a free kick in the 92nd to seal a thrilling victory — and there was still time for Jak Lewis to be sent off six minutes later.
The first half was a scrappy affair, with little hint of the drama to come.
Richards forced a save for the hosts before a heavy challenge on Zac Hartley saw him limp off, replaced by Ricketts.
Aber enjoyed plenty of possession but created few clear chances
Just two minutes into the second half, Calvin Smith sent in a deep cross to the back post, where Mayemba nodded across goal for Evans to head home.
The Green Army erupted but their joy was short-lived. Sixty seconds later, Hartland pounced on a loose to equalise, and moments later the home physio was bizarrely sent off.
Ricketts drew another save before Richards received a second yellow card for a needless foul on Zach McKenzie. Aber pushed forward — Evans crossed for Mayemba, whose fine volley was cleared off the line, then substitutes Josh Ferreira and Kane Auld both went close.
Disaster struck nine minutes from time when a simple ball over the top allowed Lewis Green to run through and slot home, restoring Treowen’s lead and seemingly ending Aber’s hopes.
But Town refused to give in. Reid saw another effort blocked before substitute Tyrone Ofori played in Evans, who somehow squeezed the ball in from a tight angle on the right — his fifth goal in three games, and a lifeline for Aber.
The travelling fans were buoyed by an announcement of 14 minutes of injury time, but they only needed two.
When Dylan Downs was fouled on the edge of the box, up stepped Ricketts to curl home a superb free kick, sending the Southsiders into absolute raptures.
There was still time for Lewis to be shown a straight red for a rash challenge, and Aber held firm through 14 and a half minutes to secure a massive win.
Three consecutive victories have lifted Aber up to sixth in the table, with a game in hand on four of the five sides above them.
Their next assignment is a Welsh Cup second round tie at home to Barry Town United on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).
