CAERNARFON Town FC staff, players and board members made a special visit to Ysbyty Gwynedd’s children's ward on Sunday.
First team manager Richard Davies, club captain Darren Thomas and fan favourite Sion Bradley were amongst those in attendance as the club handed over gifts to Dewi Ward staff to give to the children over the festive period.
Darren Thomas said: "Visiting the children's ward is something we all really wanted to do this year.
“We hope that the gifts will help in some way and put a smile on the children’s faces during a difficult time for them and their families."
Sion Bradley also wanted to pay tribute the staff on the ward: "I am sure we all know someone who has had a friend or family member cared for on the ward at some time and we all wish to thank the wonderful staff for all they do for the children and their families."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.