Haverfordwest 1 Caernarfon 1
JD Cymru Premier
THE last time Caernarfon made the long trip to the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium just three months ago they were comprehensively defeated in the European Play Off final.
This time, however, they can justifiably feel frustrated not to have returned home with all three points after an impressive second half that saw them fight back from a goal down and dominate proceedings for long periods.
Town were unable to call on the services of Ryan Sears, Paulo Mendes and Zack Clarke for this latest challenge but were given the boost of finally being able to name Sion Bradley in their starting 11.
The Cofis began brightly and looked to impose their passing style on the game, with the hosts taking more time to get into their stride.
Midfielder Sam Downey had an eventful start to the action, being booked in the fifth minute before forcing an smart save from home stopper Rees in the tenth minutes, as he tried a back-hell attempt from close range from a Bradley corner.
Dominic Smith was given a golden opportunity to open the coring seven minutes later when he met a Bradley delivery at the far post but, rushing into the space at speed, he missed the target from three two yards, his effort sailing over the bar.
The Bluebirds should have gone ahead half way through the first period when Sheppard put Hawkings through in the box but he could not manage to find the net, the ball from his effort kissing the upright on the way out of play.
Josh Lock saw a long range effort sail over the target on the half hour mark and the hosts went ahead eight minutes later when referee Ryan Kenny decided that Phil Mooney had brought down Ben Ahmun in the box.
To be fair to the official, the challenge happened at pace but there seemed very little contact between the players and Ahmun picked himself up to put the hosts ahead.
Bradley thought he had pulled the Cofis level just before the break when he seemed to have finished off a good move but Hawkins did well to clear the ball off the line and to safety. The score remained 1-0 to Haverfordwest at the break.
Town keeper Connor Roberts pulled off a fine save to keep an Ahmun effort from doubling the hosts’ lead and from this point onwards it was Caernarfon who ran the show.
They were enjoying an increasing amount if possession as the half wore on, and pushing the hosts back into their own half for regular periods. However, the hosts backline was superb all afternoon, with Alaric Jones their standout defender on the day.
Caernarfon were being frustrated by a lack of opportunities in the penalty area and Danny Gosset saw his effort from a free kick sail over the bar in the fifty sixth minute.
The introduction of Osebi Abadaki in the 62nd minute proved important as the winger immediately went about looking to take on home right back Rhys Abbruzzese at every opportunity, further pushing the hosts back.
A minute after Abadaki joined the action Caernarfon went close to levelling when Lock’s looping cross/shot was heading in until Rees got his hand to the ball to push it onto the bar and out for a corner. Half way through the half a dangerous Bradley free kick was deflected for a corner and such was the Cofis dominance at this point that it seemed an equaliser was inevitable.
Josh Lock’s switch from the wing to a more central role seemed to provide more impetus for the Cofis as they stretched their hosts, who were looking increasingly desperate in their attempts to hang onto their lead. A yellow card for Jones’ high tackle on Adam Davies was the hosts’ fifth of the afternoon, which probably hinted at the pressure they found themselves under.
Caernarfon finally got their reward in the seventy third minute when Dominic Smith was first to reach a Bradley corner and headed in from close range. It was the least they deserved and they very nearly went ahead just a minute later when Davies was an inch away from reaching Bradley’s cross across goal.
Rees pulled off a double to thwart Abadaki two minutes later and the keeper did well late on to put Adam Davies off when in on goal, the keeper rushing off his line to do just enough to force the Town number to strike his effort over the woodwork.
The hosts hung on for the point and whilst Town were frustrated not to get the three points they can feel happy that they were more than a match for the team that had defeated them so convincingly three months ago.
