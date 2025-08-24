Flint Town United 2 Caernarfon Town 5
JD Cymru Premier
CAERNARFON’S positive early season form continued on Friday as they came from behind to defeat Flint Town United.
The Cofis were a goal down inside three minutes after a cross from Ben Wynne was punched out by Connor Roberts, the ball landing at the feet of Jake Canavan, who controlled it before firing a thunderbolt into the top corner.
Town were back on level terms in the seventh minute, Paulo Mendes with a far post header after a Morgan Owen throw into the area.
And they took the lead on 28 minutes when Jack Flint failed to deal with another Owen delivery into the box, Zack Clarke creating space for himself as he wriggled away from two defenders and powered the ball into the roof of the net.
The Silkmen were back on level terms in the 36th minute with an exceptional goal, Elliott Reeves finishing off a fine team move.
Caernarfon manager Richard Davies tweaked his formation at the break and it made an instant impact.
They went ahead seven minutes after the restart, when Flint again failed to deal with an Owen delivery and Iwan Lewis pounced on the loose ball to thunder the ball in from the edge of the penalty area.
Caernarfon doubled their lead in the 75th minute with a goal of the season contender from Mendes.
Sam Downey began the build up as he won the ball in midfield and finding Adam Davies who in return flicked the ball to Mendes.
The Portuguese midfielder controlled the ball in the ‘D’ and found the top left hand corner of Flint’s net.
Adam Davies was in no mood to be left out of the goalscoring, however, and he scored another peach for the Cofis three minutes later.
