PORTHMADOG have announced that Gruff John Williams, who first played for the Traeth Club back in the 2012/13 season, is returning to the club.
He has signed a loan deal from JD Cymru Premier outfit Caernarfon Town until January.
He first joined Port from Llanrug United and his team-mates at the time included Richard Harvey, Ryan Davies, Rhys Roberts and Mike Foster.
Eventually moving on in 2019 to join Sean Eardley’s Caernarfon squad, he became an important part of the Oval club’s defence and last season was part of the Cofis’ exciting venture into Europe.
Playing anywhere along the back four, he will add further strength to an already strong looking Port defence.
Caernarfon posted: “Gruff's all action, combative style of play as part of our defence has made him a firm favourite of the Cofi Army and everyone at the club wishes him well on his return to the Traeth.”
