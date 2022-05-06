Cameron Allen ‘delighted’ to return to Wales action

Aberystwyth forward Cameron Allen scored his first senior goal for the Seasiders in the 1-1 draw against Connah’s Quay Nomads last month ( Colin Ewart )

ABERYSTWYTH hotshot Cameron Allen has been selected as part of a 20-strong Wales Boys Under 18s squad to go to Rome for the prestigious Roma Caput Mundi tournament.

Ysgol Penglais pupil Allen, 16, scored his first senior goal for Aberystwyth Town last month to secure an eighth place finish for the Seasiders on the final day of the JD Cymru Premier season.

Playing for Aber Under-19s, he was the league’s top scorer in the Cymru Premier Development League North and helped Wales Schoolboys Under 18s to lift the Centenary Shield for the first time in 41 years.

After Wales lost their opening match 3-0 against Northern Ireland, the 16-year-old impressed after coming into the squad for the 2-0 defeat of Scotland in Dumfries and also played his role in the hugely impressive 4-1 win against England in Llansawel the following game.

He was unavailable for the final game which saw Wales beat the Republic of Ireland 2-0 at Caernarfon Town’s Oval ground but is very much looking forward to representing Wales again.

He said: “I’m delighted to be selected to the squad to go to Rome for the 2022 Roma Caput Mundi Tournament.

“It will be a fantastic experience for me and I’m looking forward to seeing some Italian culture.

“It will be a great opportunity to be reunited with my team-mates since Wales won the U18 Centenary Shield.

“I am so proud of the team’s achievement and was really disappointed that I could not be a part of the final match due to prior football commitments.

“I’m looking forward to catching up and celebrating with the boys, as well as playing football with them all again.

“It will be a fantastic end to an unbelievable season.”

He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank my Player Tour Sponsors: Sarah and Jason Thomas, A1 Property; Beauty Bae X Aesthetics by Lisa Dowse; Evan Rowlands Insurance Centre Wales; and Ruth’s Kitchen, Aberystwyth Town FC.”