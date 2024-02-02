PENRHYNCOCH have announced the signing of young forward Cameron Allen.
Allen ‘moved out of his comfort zone’ to join JD Cymru South outfit Carmarthen Town from Cymru Premier Aberystwyth before the start of this campaign after suffering a frustrating time due to injuries.
Unfortunately, the 18-year-old has endured another stop-start campaign and is looking forward to building back his fitness with the Roosters.
Allen said: “Firstly, I would like to thank Carmarthen Town for the opportunity to play for the club. I enjoyed my time there but unfortunately due to several injuries, the season has been very stop-start. So I decided to leave.
“I’m looking forward to building my fitness back with Penrhyncoch FC and scoring some goals for Gari and the team in their bid for promotion.
“The biggest thing for me is to play as many games as I can, to get my enjoyment and motivation for football back again, hopefully injury free and then reassess my future at the end of the season.”