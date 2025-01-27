BONT are up to second spot in the Central Wales League South following their 6-2 win against Hay St Marys on Saturday.
William Evans and Mat Thomas saw them two goals to the good inside the opening 10 minutes but the visitors fought back with strikes by Sam Ford and Tom Ritchie.
Bont showed their attacking prowess to restore their two-goal cushion before the break, Thomas with his second and Gethin Williams-Evans making it 4-1.
And the hosts ran away with it in the second half with 16-year-old Ifan Pugh and Williams-Evans adding to their tally.
Leaders Knighton Town were held to a 2-2 draw at Tregaron Turfs who led 2-1 with four minutes remaining after Luke Boundford scored what looked like the winner.
But Jac Hockenhull equalised in stoppage time for the champions elect whose lead now stands at 20 points.
Ryan Davies had given Turfs a 12th minute lead before Taylor Wozencraft levelled midway through the half.
Goals by Ben Lewis (2), Matthew Davies and Michael Gornall sealed Penparcau’s 4-0 win against visitors Presteigne St Andrews whilst Aberystwyth University won 3-0 against Builth Wells Reserves, Joshua Evans, Jonny Mead and Vincent Orford with the goals.
Machynlleth won their third league fixture in a row with a 5-2 victory against Penybont United.
The Maglonians dominated the first half and were rewarded with goals by Iestyn Evans, man of the match Liam Sully, Joe Green and Louis Roberts.
Aidan Vince-Hilt increased their advantage early in the second half before some sloppy play led to Penybont replies by Owain Rowlands and Callum Shaw.
Bow Street Reserves inflicted a second defeat on the bounce for high flying Rhayader Town after taking an early lead through Lee Crumpler.
John Baguley hit back on 20 minutes but the Magpies had the final say with a late winner by Joey Williams.