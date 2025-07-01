WCCC T20 Cup Finals Day, 29 June 2025, The Marian, Dolgellau
Semi-final 1 – Tywyn CC vs Talybont Rachels CC
Tywyn beat Talybont Rachels by 7 wickets.
Talybont Rachels 81-7 (14 overs)
Tywyn 86-3 (7 overs)
UNEXPECTEDLY wet weather looked set to up-end the planned 3 match spectacle, but the resilience and determination of the West Wales teams and flexibility and hard work of the host grounds team meant that only 75 minutes play was lost when the first semi-final, reduced to 14 overs per side, got underway under still steady drizzle. Thus began the WWCCC Cara Consulting T20 Finals day, writes Alex Pitchford.
Talybont Rachels, having won the toss, chose to bat first. The Tywyn bowlers gave very few opportunities for the batters and pressure led to the regular fall of wickets.
Captain, Graison John (29), and Jestus Jerry (23) put up most resistance and managed to get their team to 81-7. Opening bowler Rumman Ahmed did the early damage taking 2-17 off his 3 overs and first change Morgan York took 2-22 off 3.
Tywyn’s reply got off to a steady start with Lafras Vanvurn accumulating 15 before being caught out.
But it was Morgan York who took the game away from the Rachels team with his unbeaten 50. It was a commanding innings, including 3 huge sixes.
The 3 wickets taken, 2 for Tino and 1 for Jestus, were not enough to hold back the hosts, and so the game was won comfortably in the seventh over.
Semi-final 2 – Aberystwyth University Commoners CC vs Aberaeron CC
Aberaeron beat AUC by 23 runs.
Aberaeron 163-6 (20 overs)
AUC 140-9 (20 overs)
THE weather was gradually improving, but still drizzle was falling as the second semi-final got underway.
Aberaeron batted first and openers Ollie Evans and Steffan Rees made a bright start and things were looking ominous for the Commoners until their talisman captain brought himself on and soon dismissed Steffan, caught at gully for 20.
Then quickly another fell, however this brought Jacob Jenkinson and Ollie together and the pair batted steadily to regain the upper hand.
They then pressed on and then upped the rate. Ollie fell first for 51 and then captain Hywel Rees (23) joined in.
Tight bowling from AUC and the wicket of Jacob for 53 curtailed the scoring, but they did reach a very competitive 163-6. The 3 wickets for Mo Aslam and 2 for Waqar Younis meant that they did not reach the 180+ that looked on for a while.
In the chase, AUC remained on the rate throughout most of the innings, with the batters running well and hitting some splendid sixes. Suhaib added 25, Waqar Younis 20, Zakir 17, but Arshad Sher was the main contributor with 45.
The Commoners had no let up from the bowlers though, with all of Aberaeron’s attack on target.
A valiant effort from Mo Alsam (12) kept hopes alive, but with Ollie Evans taking 4-31 and then Steffan Rees returning to finishing off with 3-19, the required rate kept growing and the chase fizzled out to give Aberaeron a 23 run victory and a place in the final.
Final – Tywyn CC vs Aberaeron CC
Aberaeron beat Tywyn by 23 runs.
Tywyn 125-6 (20 overs)
Aberaeron 126-3 (18.1 overs)
REWARDED for their commitment, the teams started the final in glorious sunshine.
Aberaeron won the toss and chose to bowl first
After a brisk start, with Lafras hitting some crunching boundaries, the bowlers regained control.
Fellow opener Sion Francis never looked comfortable against Steffan Rees and a big swinging yorker was too much for him.
Nicky Williams was also struggling to get the ball away and Hywel Rees bowled him.
The hopes of the host rested on a Lafras and York partnership, but this hope was ended when Morgan was beaten in the flight by Ollie Evans and was bowled for 2.
Lafras was forced to bat with measure.
Dave Jenkins batted well with him for his 24 until he was bowled by Jacob Jenkinson.
Again, there was no let up from any of the Aberaeron bowlers.
With pressure mounting and wickets falling around him, Lafras launched the ball into the deep, but Kev Regan stood calmly under it and caught the ball a few metres from the longest boundary.
And thus the hosts were restricted to a below par but defendable 125-6.
Openers Ollie Evans and Jacob Jenkinson set about their task very sensibly, looking to stay on the rate, which they did with good running, careful defence and the occasional boundary.
A change in the bowling gave them a breakthrough when Ollie edged to gully for 16 off Joe Williamson, but Steffan Rees joined Jacob to continue the steady accumulation.
They continued this way until the 16th over, when with victory looking close, Jacob opened up and smashed 2 big sixes and other boundaries followed.
With Steffan out for 29 to Joel Einion, the stage was set for the captain to knock off the winning runs, but he fell LBW to York and so it was left to Jamie Davies 2* to close out the game with Jacob 58*.
And so Aberaeron CC retain the trophy for another year.
They had been the outstanding fielding team throughout the day, with the old guard throwing themselves at everything, along with the young guns, so special mention goes to the youngsters Ifan Rishko and Liam Regan who chased everything throughout the day and saved many runs.
Ollie Evans also had a standout day, with a half-century in the first match and 6 wickets, including to the 2 big ones of the final. But Jacob Jenkinson was awarded player of the day for his two half-centuries, two wickets and economical bowling.
Many thanks to everyone who made this such a great day, with special mentions for Phil Leeds, the groundsman, Tywyn CC for organising the event, and Nicky Lee and Jenny Pitchford for providing the musical entertainment. We are also grateful to the sponsor Cara Consulting for the prize fund.
