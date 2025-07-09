PORTHMADOG manager Chris Jones has announced that three more of last season’s squad have signed on for the 2025/26 campaign.
Striker John Littlemore, a popular figure at the Traeth, will once more bring his experience and enthusiasm to the front line whilst Jack Gibney, who made a big impression early season before missing a large chunk of the remainder of the season, also returns.
The third to re-join is Sam Carrier who joined Port from Conwy Borough, late last season.
Porthmadog, who were held to a 2-2 draw against Llanystumdwy at Treborth, on Wednesday evening were due to host AFC Liverpool at the Traeth on Saturday but the fixture has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.
Port’s remaining pre-season friendlies
Saturday, 19 July: Port v Menai Bridge, Y Traeth, 2.30pm
Tuesday 22, July, Port v Caernarfon, Y Traeth,unfors 7.30pm
