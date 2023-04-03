Ceredigion Schools Under 16s boys were unlucky to lose 3-1 in their last game of the season against Swansea Schools, missing out on a place in the semi-final.
Ceredigion played with the wind in the first half and created many chances, but the boys couldn’t find a way to get the ball iton the back of the net, leaving the score 0-0 at half time.
Swansea started brightly after half time and they took the lead within five minutes.
Both teams were battling hard but with 15 minutes left, Ceredigion conceded a free kick 20 yards out from which Swansea took a well taken kick to the bottom corner of the net.
Even though Ceredigion put Swansea under pressure after this, the visitors scored another goal to make it 3-1 at full time.
A brave effort from the boys to end the season.