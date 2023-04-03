Ceredigion Schools Under 16s boys were unlucky to lose 3-1 in their last game of the season against Swansea Schools, missing out on a place in the semi-final.

Ceredigion played with the wind in the first half and created many chances, but the boys couldn’t find a way to get the ball iton the back of the net, leaving the score 0-0 at half time.

Swansea started brightly after half time and they took the lead within five minutes.

Ceredigion equalised three minutes later through Llyr Jones after good work by Thomas Mason.

Both teams were battling hard but with 15 minutes left, Ceredigion conceded a free kick 20 yards out from which Swansea took a well taken kick to the bottom corner of the net.

Even though Ceredigion put Swansea under pressure after this, the visitors scored another goal to make it 3-1 at full time.

A brave effort from the boys to end the season.