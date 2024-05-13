COSTCUTTER Ceredigion Division One champions Ffostrasol tasted defeat in their penultimate game of the campaign after Gwynfor Bowen gave them the lead at the break against a young Dewi Stars side.
The visitors rallied in the second half a with a couple of Ryan Busby strikes to take the win.
There was little to choose between Felinfach and visitors Cardigan Town on Friday evening, the game ending 1-1.
Matthew White gave Cardigan an early lead with Steffan Evans equalising for the hosts on the stroke of half time.
There were more goals at Pencader Reserves in Division Three but the spoils were also shared in a 3-3 draw against Bargod Reserves, who took the lead through Antonio Valentine.
The hosts hit back with goals by Connor McKee, Sebastian Davies-Wigley and Rhodri Rees.
Martin Lewis pulled one back for Rangers before the break and Valentine bagged his brace on the hour to seal the draw.
New Quay are through to the third round of the Ceredigion League Bay Cup after a thrilling nine-goal encounter against visitors Bargod Rangers.
Seven goals were netted during an action-packed opening 45 minutes which was edged by the hosts with strikes by Jac Crompton, Oliver Edwards (2) and William Davies. Jac Griffiths, Mathew Evans and Rhydian Davies fired back for Rangers.
Edwards notched his hat-trick in the 69th minute to strengthen New Quay’s grip on proceedings with Oliver Evans pulling one back in stoppage time but it was too little too late.
Goals by Bradley Rowland (2) and Connor Timms saw Pencader United to a 3-1 win at Maesglas who hit back through Dylan Karliciuk whilst Lampeter Town won by the odd goal in five at Crannog in another entertaining tie.
Regan Jones’ goal for the visitors was all that separated the two teams at the break but Riley Lovell doubled their tally on the hour.
Daniel Robinson pulled one back with 15 to go but their joy was short-lived as Jason Jones restored the visitors’ two-goal buffer moments later.
Andrii Solyliak set up a tense finale when he made it 3-1 in the 83rd minute but Town held on for the win.
Llechryd Reserves booked their place in the semi final of the Percy Eldridge Cup after a solid 3-1 win at St Dogmaels Reserves,
Oliver Morgan (2) and Alfie Bellars put them in charge at the break with William Jenkins reducing the arrears on the hour.