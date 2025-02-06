ABERYSTWYTH Town Women Development moved three points clear at the top of the Tlysau Tanygroes Ceredigion Ladies League following their narrow 2-1 win against Tregaron Turfs Ladies at Park Avenue on Sunday.
The hosts settled better into the game and enjoyed the lion's share of possession early on, but the Turfs dealt well with the ball over the top.
Tregaron started to get a foothold in the game, and striker Fiona Protheroe went close to breaking the deadlock on a couple of occasions.
She rounded keeper Mia Gleave only to find the angle too tight and hit the side netting, and moments later she lashed a shot inches over the bar.
Aber continued their over the top ball, and Tania Wylde and Amelie Talbot were always a threat when chasing through.
Aber broke the deadlock just before half time, another ball played over the top from a free kick caught Turfs napping and Ffion Roberts broke the offside trap to slot home.
The second half began a lot brighter for the Turfs, and they certainly saw more of the ball.
The equaliser came around ten minutes into the second half when Alaw Williams put enough whip on her corner that it went straight into the net to level the game.
Aber instantly replied, and with the long ball over the top again, Turfs didn't switch on from the celebrations and Wylde was left unmarked and she made no mistake to restore the lead.
The game then settled down, but two more big chances came.
Firstly Turfs keeper Vikki Oakes saved twice from point blank range as Wylde looked for a second goal to end the contest, before Turfs broke through and Fiona crossed to Tia Woolley.
She looked as if she was clipped in the box, but the referee didn't point to the spot and the chance went.
Aberystwyth University beat Lampeter Ladies 7-0 on Sunday with Evie Rose Nicholls and Jamie Boyd both scoring twice.
Tregaron Ladies now have a break next weekend before a CWFA Cup Semi Final versus Berriew FC whilst Aber Development host Aberystwyth University on Sunday with Bont hosting Lampeter Ladies on the same day.