KNIGHTON Town took another step towards winning the Central Wales League South title with a 5-1 win against visitors Hay St Marys.
The hosts, who have a commanding 23-point lead over second placed Bont, took a two-goal lead through Callum Stead and Jack Francis before the visitors, who had been happy to camp in their own half, pulled one back through Richard Lynes before the break.
Stead bagged his brace on the hour before Luke Boundford also scored two late goals.
Bow Street Reserves sealed a 3-2 comeback win against Bont who took a two-goal lead through league top scorer Garin Evans who took his tally to 30 for the campaign.
Mathew Williams gave the Cae Piod hosts some hope when he reduced the arrears on 26 minutes and the Magpies were right back in it when Joey Williams equalised before the break.
Both teams are on a decent run of form and were giving it as good as they got but the match swung Street’s way when Osian Burrell completed the comeback with a quarter of an hour remaining.
Tregaron Turfs came out on top after a tight affair against visitors Machynlleth, who were on a three-match winning run.
After a goal-less first half at The School Playing Fields, Tregaron took the lead through Aled Morgan on 54 minutes.
The Maglonians drew level through Calum Humphreys but Cledan Davies’ goal on 73 minutes proved decisive.
Goals inside the first five minutes by Liam Jaques and Emyr Jones were enough to see Penrhyncoch Reserves to a 2-1 win at Aberystwyth University.
Salam Abdullahi pulled one back for the students on 18 minutes but that was the end of the scoring.
Ffostrasol produced a comeback win with goals by Luke Evans and Tomos Rogers to beat Caersws Development 2-1 after the visitors had taken an early lead through Nathan Gray.
It was the same scoreline at Penybont United, visitors Presteigne St Andrews taking the win thanks to Arron Davies and Niall Rhodes.
Penybont created several decent chances but struggled to find the back of the net time and time again.
Their late consolation goal was scored by debutant youngster Conor Walby after good work by Isaac Price.