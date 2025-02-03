COSTCUTTER Ceredigion Division Two leaders secured promotion with a 4-0 win against Bargod Rangers on Saturday with one of their best performances since re-entering the league in 2021.
An early Sam Coldman goal settled their nerves but that’s the way it stayed at the break with Bradley Rowland denied by the woodwork and the visitors showing glimpses of promise at times.
Connor Reece Timms-Davies looped the ball over keeper Tomos James for their second on 51 minutes before young substitute Morgan Mably made an impact off the bench with assists for Rowland and Kieran Thomas-Russetti
The elation at the final whistle was all down to their hard work over the last four seasons and getting the club back in Division 1.
It finished 1-1 between Felinfach Reserves and Ffostrasol Reserves in the other match played, Dafydd Nichols-Evans giving Ffos an early lead before a late equaliser by Cameron Mile.
Dewi Stars missed an opportunity to return to the top of the Division One table when their scheduled fixture at third placed Lampeter Town was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.
With leaders Llechryd in South Cards Cup action where they beat hosts Cardigan Town Reserves 10-0 with goals by John Curran (4), Jordan Owens (3), William Jenkins, Jac James, and Callum Davies, it’s as you were at the top of the table.
Llanboidy moved up to fourth place with a 2-0 win against Crannog but they still trail Lampeter by seven points.
Cian Strudley set them on their was with the opener on 23 minutes before Gethin Scourfield sealed their third win in a row with a second early in the second half.
Cardigan Town stayed on their tails with a hard-fought 2-1 win at New Quay after taking a two-goal lead through Aidan Williams and Iwan James.
Ross Diamond pulled one back for the hosts in first half added on time but the Mackerel Men failed to find an equaliser after the break with Cardigan defending well.
Crymych won their second game on the bounce after racing to a three-goal lead inside half an hour through Osian Wyn, Tomos Davies and Ross McDonald.
Bartosz Kasperski reduced the deficit for Llandysul in the closing stages of the half and it finished 3-1 after both teams finished with 10 men, the hosts’ Noa Lloyd and Rhydian Howells given their marching orders in stoppage time.
Jason Williams rescued a point for St Dogmaels with two late goals after visitors Newcastle Emlyn seemed to be in charge through strikes by Osian Thomas and Peter Almond.
Emlyn gave a start to Ianto Duggan, who played for Corris Untied when he was a teenager but hasn’t been able to play for three years due to injury and work.
Division Three leaders Tregaron Turfs Reserves made it seven wins in a row with a 4-2 victory at Crannog Reserves.
Wil Evans and Jay Kenney put them in the driving seat before Eben Thomas replied for the hosts.
Kenney bagged his brace on the half hour and Gethin Williams extended their lead early in the second half.
Lewis Cahbert pulled one back but it was too little too late.
Goals by Thomas Rees-Jones (2), Steffan Gruffudd and Tegid Owen saw Llanon to a 4-1 win against Felinfach Thirds whilst Crymych Resreves beat their Llanboidy counterparts 8-6 with Iestyn Davies scoring five for the winners.