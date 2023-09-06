FFOSTRASOL maintained their 100 per cent record in Division One of the Costcutter Ceredigion League with a narrow 1-0 win at Llanboidy thanks to a first minute strike by Bleddyn Jones.
Dewi Stars travelled to Tegryn to face a tough Crymych side looking for a resurgence in form, having lost their previous two games.
An early goal put the Stars ahead as Siencyn Jones delivered a free kick towards the back post that wasn't dealt with by the Crymych goalkeeper, and the ball ended up in the back of the net to give the visitors the lead three minutes in.
Rhodri George netted from close range in the ninth minute to put the hosts back on level terms and slotted his penalty past the Stars custodian to gain the lead.
Rupert Geddes' saved shot in the 43rd minutes fell to Oscar Cayo to tap into an open net to get the equaliser for the hard-working travelling side.
McKenzie McDonald made a darting run on the counterattack for Crymych, and the number 11 tapped in the cross at the back post and put the hosts in the lead nine minutes into the half.
The Oxes' lead didn't last long as Leon Holmes' flicked-on header in the 56th minute found Rhodri Morgan, who beat two defenders and slotted his effort past the goalkeeper into the bottom corner.
Only four minutes later, the visitors netted the winner when Morgan dispossessed the Crymych defender and delivered a floating cross towards the back stick for Geddes to header in and put the boys a goal ahead.
A Liam Doherty hat-trick and strikes by Iwan James and Llion Williams gave Cardigan a 5-0 win at Bargod Rangers whilst a solitary late strike by Michael Glover gave Crannog the win at Felinfach.
Ben Davies and Sam Hall gave Llechryd a 2-0 win against visitors Lampeter with St Dogmaels also securing a home win against New Quay with goals by Luke Jones, Chris Morgan and Elliot Wigley, Charlie Fellows replying for the visitors.
Division Two: Ffostrasol Reserves 2 (Marc Bowen, Michael Wilcox) Pencader United 2 (Connor Timms, NA); Llandysul 9 (Jack Kluge 2, Jay Johnson 3, Thomas Fayers, Harri Wilson, Iwan Jones, Prysor Lewis own goal) Aberaeron Reserves 0; Maesglas 2 (Dylan Karliciuk, Marcus Dean) Felinfach Reserves 1 (Rhodri Thomas); Newcastle Emlyn 2 (Jonathan Seeley, Llywelyn James) Llechryd Reserves.
Division Three: Cardigan Town Reserves 4 (Alecs Davies 2, Mallt Maskell, NA own goal) St Dogmaels Reserves 2; Crannog Reserves 3 (Dafydd Evans, Joshua Taylorson, Owen Williams) Llanboidy Reserves 1 (Cameron Mountford); Lampeter Town Reserves 4 (Leighton Rees, Mark Rivers 2, NA) Bargod Rangers Reserves (Deian Phillips, Ethan Furness); Llanon 4 (Connor Murphy 3, Gareth Lewis) Maesglas Reserves 2 (George Allerton, Jason Davies); Pencadedr Reserves 0 Llandysul Reserves 10 (Steff Morris 4, Ifan Sion Mason-Evans, 3, Meirion Evans, Bedwyr Llywelyn, Osian Thomas.