NANTLLE Vale reserves moved 10 points clear at the top of the FAW Cymru Reserves North Tier 3 table with a hard-fought 2-1 against Llay Welfare reserves.
The Maes Dulyn hosts have been banging in the goals this season but, on the back of a 2-2 draw against Hawarden Rangers last time out they will be happy to get back to winning ways despite the slender margin of the victory.
After a goalless first half, man of the match Phil Warrington gave Vale the perfect start to the second half with the opening goal on 49 minutes and he bagged his brace with two minutes of the 90 to go.
Matthew Grundy reduced the arrears moments later to suggest the visitors could take something out of the game but Vale held on for win number 15 in 19 outings.
Third placed St Asaph reserves were also narrow winners thanks to Ryan Potts’ strike on the hour against visitors Rhos Aelwyd reserves.
Cefn Albion reserves had an easier time of it as they ran out 3-0 winners against visitors Llangollen Town reserves with all the goals coming in the second half.
Joshua Valentine set the hosts on their way in the 64th minute with Kos Jones making sure of the points with a couple of goals in the closing stages.