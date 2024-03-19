TYWYN Bryncrug, who have been short of match practice in the MMP Central Wales North league with only one game played in the last six weeks, faced a stern test as third placed Forden United visited Cae Chwarae on Saturday.
After a pretty even first half hour, Jake O’Donnell put the visitors in charge with a couple of goals before the break.
And he went on to notch his hat-trick with two minutes to go to put the points in the bag.
Leaders Kerry went nap at second placed Montgomery Town to increase their lead to 13 points; Richard Davies, Finley Bellamore (2), Drew Cook, and Luke Evans the scorers.
Goals by Dan Morris, Luke Francis and Liam Biggs with a stunning 45 yard volley sealed Trewern United’s 3-1 win against visitors Berriew who had taken the lead through Tomas Jones.
Bishops Castle beat Abermule 2-1 thanks to Toby Mills and Kieran Mulloch, Oliver Jones with the visitors’ reply, whilst Waterloo Rover enjoyed a 3-1 victory against Meifod.
The hosts made a bright start with early goals by Sam Evans and Matthew Brasenell.
Lewis Pickstock pulled one back for Meifod but Owain Richards made sure of the points in the 71st minute.