History was made on Saturday by Ceredigion’s U15 girls team winning the Welsh Inter Schools Association Cup for the first time.
The girls produced a mature and disciplined display to see off Cardiff and Vale Schools 3-0 in the final.
Goals by Ysgol Bro Teifi’s Lleucu Mathias (2) and Ysgol Penweddig’s Anwen Merry secured the victory for Justin Evans and Gareth Jones’ side.
In a first half dominated by the Ceredigion girls they took the lead on 13 minutes with a well-crafted passing move culminating in Mathias side footing past the on-rushing Cardiff goalkeeper.
They extended their lead in the 35th minute when Mathias dribbled passed three defenders down the left before cutting the ball back for Merry to confidently finish into the top corner.
And they were out of sight on 47 minutes when Mathias latched on to a long ball to outpace the Cardiff defence and coolly slot the ball into the back of the net much to the delight of the travelling Ceredigion supporters.
Cardiff responded well but the Ceredigion defence held firm with keeper Summer Evans also called into action with top class saves.
On the final whistle there were jubilant scenes on and off the pitch. When captain Jem Evans lifted the prestigious trophy it was to the loudest cheer of the day.
The girls put on a first class performance with credit to their coaching team on their achievement.
The have enjoyed an unbeaten season including seven wins and a draw.