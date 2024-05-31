CEREDIGION Schools Under 16s girls have been crowned Welsh champions after beating Cardiff & Vale in a tense penalty shoot-out.
The final was a repeat of the under 15s final between CVSFA and CSFA last year which Ceredigion won.
Both teams started on the front foot, trying to impose themselves early on.
Three consecutive corners for Ceredigion delivered by Jem Evans, resulted in a few half chances for Llio Tanat Morgan and Summer Evans but the finish couldn’t be applied.
Branwen Orchard and Magi Rowlands were full of running on the wide open wings but the Cardiff defenders held them.
Cardiff posed their own threat at a corner which Ceredigion keeper Kaylee Gaine did well to save.
A good chance was created for Lleucu Mathias right before half time but her shot was saved by the Cardiff goalkeeper.
Ceredigion came out quickly in the second half and got hold of the ball a lot more with Branwen and Lleucu showing promise down the left side.
Lily Moralee-Hughes was working hard in midfield creating a few opportunities and Ceredigion were pushing for the first goal.
Soon enough the goal arrived via Sioned Kersey with Lleucu dribbling past three defenders before passing on to Sioned who fired the ball into the back of the net at an acute angle.
The back line of Jem Evans, Lowri Bishop, Lowri James-Evans was well led by Tirion Sedgwick, which kept Cardiff very quiet for the rest of the half and goalkeeper Kaylee was hardly troubled.
Chances went begging for Ceredigion to increase the lead with Anwen Merry, Sioned and Lleucu going close to getting another goal.
Emily Taylor and Nel Rowland came off the bench and contributed to the good performance.
With Ceredigion just waiting for the final whistle, a half chance broke through for Cardiff and found its way into the net and the game finished 1-1.
It was down to penalties to decide the game.
Cardiff were first to go, followed by Lily for Ceredigion.
The following two penalties by Lleucu and Llio were finely executed making the score 3-3.
Unfortunately for Cardiff the 4th penalty hit the crossbar, giving Jem the chance to put Ceredigion ahead. The score was now 4-3.
Up stepped Cardiff to make the score 4-4.
Lastly under pressure Summer Evans stepped up to secure the win for Ceredigion with the final penalty, and the celebrations began.
The whole squad contributed to the successful season.
The coaches, Keith Evans and Justin Evans, were thanked for all their hard work throughout the season.
A good advert for girls football and both teams played their part in a very competitive game.
Ceredigion received the cup from the chairman of WSFA Martin Evans