During February half-term, BMO Coaching hosted its inaugural Football 5s tournament for children aged five to 11 years old in Aberystwyth.
The February series of this competition was held at Blaendolau playing fields and more than 100 children took part in the event.
Competing in three age categories, the top performers were: U6/7: winners, Cewri’r Castell; runners-up, FC Siuuu. U8/9: winners, Y Dreigiau Coch; runners-up, Bow Street. U10/11: winners, Bois Aberystwyth; runners-up, Tregaron Lions.
The players of the tournament were: U6/7, Jac Evans; U8/9, Macs Evans; U10/11, Jac Jones.
Ten members of the BMO Coaching team looked after and coached the players on the day.
Bryn McGilligan Oliver, owner of BMO Coaching, said: “The first BMO Football 5s event was a huge success. The concept behind this tournament is simple – we want children to participate in a sport they love alongside their best friends.
“They play on a top facility, with no pressures from the sidelines and the freedom to express.
“Parents book the teams online then on the day they register then drop off the children with us. This means there are no parents or club coaches and this allows the children to play with freedom and our staff can guide them within the matches.
“It was fantastic to see so many smiley faces on such a wet day. All of the children went away with medals as well.
“We are extremely excited for the Easter series of BMO Football 5s.”
The teams can be made up of club teammates, friends or both. Players don’t need to be registered with a club to be involved in this tournament.
To book your team for the BMO Football 5s: Easter Series, visit the BMO Coaching website.