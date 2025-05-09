PORTHMADOG have announced that Chris Jones and Marc Seddon will continue in their management roles for the 2025/26 season.
The news come ahead of the Traeth team’s Lock Stock Ardal Northern Cup final against Brickfield Rangers at Rhyl on Saturday, 17 May.
First team boss Jones said: "I’m really pleased to be staying on as Porthmadog manager for the 2025/26 season.
“Myself and Marc have loved being at the club and feel like the job is only just beginning.
“All our focus is on the cup final but work has already started on next season and we will use the lessons learned this year to strengthen the group and make the necessary improvements.
“We would like to thank the supporters and everyone at the club for the unwavering support that we have had this season and I look forward to seeing you all at Rhyl on the 17th. C’mon Port."
Port, who were awarded a tier 2 licence on Thursday, also announced that one of the features of the 2024/25 season is the way in which attendances have stood up to the changes in fortune at the club.
With Port dropping to the third tier and then seeing a highly promising season suddenly losing its way there were expectations of a falling off in attendances. Despite this, the crowds at the Traeth have been maintained with over 4,000 passing through the turnstiles for a league fixture average of 270.
The attendance only slipped under the 200 mark on one occasion and the highest came in the very first fixture, a local derby meeting with Pwllheli.
One of the reasons for the loyalty of fans has been the style of football served up under Chris Jones and Marc Seddon, a passing game which at its best has been exciting and entertaining.