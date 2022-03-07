Costcutter Ceredigion League: Stars’ survival hopes dented

COSTCUTTER CEREDIGION LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Dewi Stars 1 New Quay 1

A 94th minute equaliser by New Quay’s Ben Young severely dented Dewi Stars’ survival hopes, but the hosts can only blame themselves after missing many chances.

After a goalless first half, the Stars finally got the breakthrough on 65 minutes when the hard working Rupert Geddes beat Craig Hyatt with a low shot after excellent work by the impressive Steffan Thomas.

The Stars huffed and puffed all afternoon, but with teenage brothers Dafydd and Daniel Jones aided by Owen Davies, outstanding at the back it seemed that the only goal might be enough to secure a vital three points.

New Quay also had a trio of impressive teenagers in Kyle Crees, Jesse Hopkins and Ben Young, and it was their never-say-die attitude that earned them a deserved point in the dying embers of the game when Young found space to place his shot in the bottom corner.

Crannog 1 St Dogmaels 2

ST DOGMAELS moved to the top of the table following a hard-fought win against mid table Crannog.

All the goals were scored in the first half with Adam Wiliams and Peter Almond giving the Saints a two-goal buffer before George Colven pulled one back on the stroke of half time.

Ffostrasol 5 Cardigan 2

FFOSTRASOL made light work of the challenge to get a win against lowly Cardigan after a strong first half showing.

Carwyn Morgan set the ball rolling with an eighth minute strike with Steffan Evans and Dion Phillips making it 3-0.

Goalscorer Evans then turned the ball into the back of his own net to give the visitors a glimmer of hope.

Phillips bagged his brace on 68 minutes to make it 4-1 before Liam Doherty brought his side back into contention four minutes later.

But any doubts of a comeback were put to bed when Iolo Thomas netted the hosts’ fifth in the closing stages.

Felinfach Llandysul 3

AN action-packed first half saw Felinfach take a 3-2 lead with a couple of goals by Joe Jenkins and Paul James; Joshua Martin and Simon Davies getting the goals for the visitors.

Zak Morgan grabbed an equaliser on 66 minutes as the excitement continued after the break but their chances of taking the three points were dented when Jordan Evans was red carded with seven minutes remaining.

Jenkins missed a glorious opportunity to get his hat-trick and the three points when he failed to convert a late penalty with Llandysul finishing the game with nine men when Oliver Charlton was sent off for a second caution.

DIVISION TWO

Aberaeron Reserves 2 Aberporth 1

ABERAERON secured their fourth win of the campaign after a close tussle against visitors Aberporth.

As a consequence they moved up a position into fifth in the table.

After Aled Davies was cautioned after just one minute, the hosts took the lead moments later through Jack Lester with his first league goal of the season.

He then joined Davies in the referee’s book midway through the half before doubling his side’s tally with his second goal of the afternoon on 57 minutes.

Credit to Aberporth the kept going and gave themselves a chance to reap some reward when Matthew Smith pulled one back on 77 minutes but Aberaeron held on to take the points.

The visitors have only played eight games in the competition and have at least three games in hand on the majority of the other teams and therefore have the opportunity to improve on their present seventh placing.

Llandysul Reserves 1 Bargod Rangers 5

BARGOD moved to within six points of leaders Llechryd with an impressive win against hosts Llandysul Reserves.

They were 3-1 ahead at the break after goals by Matthew Evans, Gethin Rees and Owain Thomas.

Those goals came in the first 30 minutes with David Davies replying for the hosts.