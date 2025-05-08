BORTH United lifted the Len and Julia Newman Trophy after beating Llanilar Reserves in a penalty shoot-out at Cae Piod on Wednesday evening.
Borth, who finished second in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League, took the lead through 18-year-old Callum Lewis from the penalty spot on 23 minutes, the only goal of an evenly-contested first half.
It was still nip and tuck after the break with little to choose between the two sides until Llanilar drew level on 67 minutes, 16-year-old Tyler Murray, on as a substitute on the stroke of half time, making an impact off the bench with the equaliser.
Both sides had their moments to produce a winner but it went to a shoot-out which was won 8-7 by Borth.