CPD Merched Pwllheli seek senior coach to target further progress

Thursday 30th June 2022 7:53 pm
Pwllheli Ladies side competed in Amlwch’s annual ladies tournament recently, finishing as runners-up and just losing out on goal difference
Pwllheli Ladies side competed in Amlwch’s annual ladies tournament recently, finishing as runners-up and just losing out on goal difference (CPD Pwllheli )

CPD Pwllheli FC are looking to appoint an experienced senior coach to join their Ladies team.

The team is enjoining a period of continued success, which has seen a rise through the FAW women’s pyramid to their current position in the Second Tier of Welsh Football.

The club has an exciting opportunity for an experienced coach to join their team, as they look to build on their success.

They are looking to appoint an experienced coach who is capable of building on the team’s successes and who can help to continue to drive the team and club forward as it seeks to progress even further.

The club is looking for an individual who preferably holds a FAW/UEFA C license and is willing to invest in the right candidate by the funding of a B license.

To apply for the role, please express your interest contact them via Facebook Messenger or email [email protected]

