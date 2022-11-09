Cymru fans offered free football Welsh lesson ahead of World Cup
Cymru football fans are being given an opportunity to learn more of the Welsh language ahead of the World Cup with a free lesson that will teach football phrases and vocabulary.
A free, virtual taster session – held by the National Centre for Learning Welsh at 7.00pm on 10 November – will kick off a new partnership between the Football Association of Wales and the National Centre.
The session will be a fun, football-themed introduction to Cymraeg, followed by a Q&A with S4C & BBC Radio Cymru football reporter, Dylan Ebenezer.
Dylan said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for fans across Cymru to kickstart their learning Welsh journey, for free, and just in time for the World Cup.
“The Football Association of Wales has done so much to promote the language recently - it will be amazing to see Cymraeg being used so prominently – and naturally – on the biggest stage of all. Let’s follow them together. Our Team, Our Language.”
The Our Team, Our Language campaign, ran by the National Centre for Learning Welsh in collaboration with the Welsh Government, will strengthen Welsh skills among players and staff and give fans unique opportunities to learn and enjoy the language with a football focus.
Other football-themed language initiatives held as part of the partnership include a free 10-hour online self-study course; free resources on the Welsh National Anthem and ‘Yma o Hyd’, including phonetic versions and lessons devised by the National Centre’s partner SaySomethinginWelsh; football-themed activities for young children, developed by another of the Centre’s partners, Early Years specialists Mudiad Meithrin; and free access to 1,500 digital learning resources.
To book a place on the taster course, and to access the other resources, please visit https://learnwelsh.cymru/football/
