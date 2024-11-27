ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have announced the appointment of Damian Burgess as full time commercial manager.
Damian's appointment marks the club's first milestone in the Cymru Premier Strategy, and Aberystwyth Town FC thanks the FAW for their financial support in the venture.
Damian's role will include managing and optimising existing sponsorship agreements and commercial contracts, and increasing revenue streams at the club.
Damian said: "I'm thrilled to be joining Aberystwyth Town Football Club as the new commercial manager.
“With a background in sales, marketing, and business development, I’ve had the privilege of working with businesses both large and small to help develop their marketing strategies and achieve their goals.
“My experience includes a strong focus on social media, where I’ve successfully created and managed campaigns that drive engagement, build brand loyalty, and deliver results.
“I love sports, football of course is a strong front runner but I have been a Pro Squash coach in the past and I still volunteer when I have time at Plascrug Leisure Centre where I have set up Aberystwyth Squash Club.
“I’m passionate about creating opportunities that benefit both the football club and our valued sponsors and supporters.
“My goal is to enhance the commercial potential of Aberystwyth Town Football Club while fostering strong relationships with our partners.
"This is an incredibly exciting time for the club, and I’m looking forward to working alongside the team, supporters, and the wider community to help take Aberystwyth Town Football Club to new heights both on and off the pitch."
Aberystwyth Squash Club was the only club from Wales in attendance at the first Squash Summit held earlier this year in Birmingham and received a shout out during one of the talks on growing the sport.