DOLGELLAU Athletic made a winning start to their Ardal North East campaign with a deserved 2-0 victory over Carno at Cae Marian on Tuesday evening.
Sporting their new kit, sponsored by The Torrent Walk Hotel, GL Davies a’i Fab and Owen Environmental, Dolgellau were keen to build on Saturday's emphatic 6-1 FAW Amateur Trophy win at Gaerwen and quickly settled into their stride against the Greens.
The hosts created several promising opportunities during a lively opening half but found the Carno defence difficult to break down. Their persistence finally paid off in the 37th minute when Gerwyn Williams opened his account for the new season, finishing confidently after combining well with Ben Fisher.
Rob Evans' side continued to dictate proceedings after the interval and were rewarded with a second goal as Williams struck again, this time finishing off an excellent move involving Osian Morris.
The victory continues Dolgellau's encouraging start to the season and they will be aiming to make it three wins from three matches when they travel to Queen's Park on Saturday.
Queen's Park also began their league campaign in impressive fashion, recording a 6-2 victory over Corwen. Michael Pritchard led the scoring with a hat-trick, while Daniel Parry added two goals and Jordan Williams was also on target. Lewis Wills replied with both of Corwen's goals.
Kerry matched that tally with a 6-0 success at Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant. Jamie Breese grabbed a hat-trick, supported by a brace from Steffan Rogers and another goal from Finley Bellamore.
Elsewhere, goals from Dion Gibbons and Thomas Broadhurst earned Cefn Albion a solid home victory over Rhos Aelwyd, while Alex Williams' strike secured Penycae a hard-fought 1-0 win at Llangollen Town.
The remaining fixture saw Builth Wells and Knighton Town share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.
FIXTURES
Saturday, 8 August: Llanrhaeadr v Llanfair United; Bow Street v Carno; Rhos Aelwyd v Kerry; Queens Park v Dolgellau; Penycae v Cefn Albion; Radnor Valley v Llangollen Town.
Sunday 9 August: Corwen v Builth Wells.
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