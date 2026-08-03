Dolgellau (98-8) lost to Pwllheli (102-0) by 10 wkts
North Wales League Division 2
DOLGELLAU are still waiting for their first home win of the season, after their latest defeat at the hands of Pwllheli on Saturday.
Dolgellau were asked to bat first by visiting captain Ioan Jones, and posted 98 for 8 from their 40 overs, which Pwllheli chased down with ease.
The visitors did not lose a wicket in reaching 102 in just 12.2 overs, to consolidate a promotion spot as they advance closer to Division 1.
Their batting mainstay was Logan Morgan who struck a half century off 29 deliveries and finished on 66 not out from 35 balls.
He was supported by Adam Williams on 16 not out, the hosts using 6 bowlers without any success.
In Dolgellau's innings number 3 batter Lahiru Chamil top scored with 25 before being run out by Williams with a direct hit.
There were only two other double figure contributions, James Clark 17 and Phil Deane 15 not out.
Five Pwllhelli bowlers sent down 8 overs apiece, openig bowlers Ioan Roberts 1 for 17 and Omar Aftab 2 for 24 had some success, as did Syed Aslam 2 for 18, Harri Adams 1 for 12 and Kalim Al Baloshi 1 for 22.
There were catches for Aslam, Williams, Ioan Jones, Ioan Roberts and Al Baloshi.
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