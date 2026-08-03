ABERYSTWYTH footballer Katie Whiteway has taken another major step in her promising career after signing for Women's Super League club Aston Villa.
The highly-rated 16-year-old centre-back has progressed through the academies at Aberystwyth Town and the Football Association of Wales, earning a reputation as one of Wales' brightest young prospects.
Whiteway, who started her football journey with Bow Street Juniors, has already represented Cymru at Under-15, Under-16 and Under-17 levels. Her rapid rise has included three player of the match awards for her country, a first international goal against the Republic of Ireland at Under-16 level and appearances in European Under-17 qualifiers against France, Scotland and Slovakia.
Announcing the move, her childhood club Bow Street paid tribute to their former player, saying: "From Cae Piod to Cymru to the Super League. We are so proud that our former player and current Welsh international Katie Whiteway has been signed by Aston Villa FC ahead of the new season.
"She'll always be a Magpie in our eyes, but every story needs a Villan."
A pupil at Ysgol Penweddig, Whiteway first developed her skills playing alongside her older brothers Brendan and Cameron before featuring for Bow Street's predominantly boys' team and later Aberystwyth Town Academy's boys' side.
Her development saw her join the FAW's North Wales development programme, a move that required huge commitment from both player and family, with regular trips to Wrexham's Colliers Park for training and matches.
Whiteway's dedication, composure and leadership qualities have long attracted attention, with a number of professional clubs monitoring her progress in recent years.
Now, after years of hard work and sacrifice, the talented defender begins an exciting new chapter with Aston Villa, where she will continue her development within one of the leading clubs in the women's game while pursuing her dream of reaching the highest level.
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