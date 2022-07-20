Dolgellau FC make appeal for coaches for junior teams

By Cambrian News reporter  
Thursday 21st July 2022
Dolgellau are calling for potential coaches to offer their assistance to help out with the junior teams
Dolgellau have several vacancies within their junior section, and they are pleading for anyone interested in becoming a football coach in the community to come forward to help provide weekly football training and games.

Over the years, many parents have expressed gratitude towards the work of the junior coaches.

Unless some of these parents and/or other willing volunteers come forward, two to three of the teams the club runs at the moment will not exist this coming season and that will mean many children in those age groups not having the opportunity to play football and exercise.

Not only is the club pleading for help with their current Under 9s, 13s, 15s age groups, but they are keen to start a women’s team and girls teams.

All coaching qualifications and DBS will be financed by the club

Get in touch with the club through their Facebook page.

Dolgellau
