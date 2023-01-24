Dolgellau Reserves were held to a point in the first action at the Marian for a while following a number of postponements due to the inclement weather.
Dol looked good value for a potential three points, dominating the first half.
They took a deserved lead when youngster Jayden Roberts scored on his debut with a great instinctive finish from a Jack Jarvis cross.
Dolgellau should have gone on to take further advantage of their lead and dominance but instead failed to capitalise, despite having a goal ruled out for Joe Ephraim for offside.
The second half was a more scrappy affair with neither team controlling the game.
Chances were far from few with both teams guilty of not being clinical enough in the final third.
But credit must go to Llanidloes Reserves who kept going and scored just before the final whistle.
It was number 7 Rhys Evans who made the most of a poor clearance from a late corner to finish clinically and save a point for the Daffs.
Thankful for a game to watch at the Marian – due in large part to the efforts of Rog, Glyn and Sion who prepared the pitch to a high standard – Dol fans can feel disappointed to not take all three points.
The result leaves Llani in second in the league, still eight points behind unbeaten leaders Bow Street.
Dolgellau sit six points further back in third.