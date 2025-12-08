DOLGELLAU’S Elfyn Evans has reflected on the decisive moments that cost him a first FIA World Rally Championship crown, ultimately conceding the title to Toyota colleague Sébastien Ogier.
Evans had been in control of the championship fight for much of the season, leading after 10 of the 14 rounds. Yet, despite his consistency, he fell short by just four points – the narrowest margin of his career and the closest he has come to lifting rallying’s most prestigious trophy.
Heading into the final round in Saudi Arabia, the Welshman carried a slender three-point advantage over Ogier.
However, his hopes unravelled when a wheel change on Saturday morning cost valuable time.
Opening the road on punishing gravel stages added further difficulty, and Evans eventually had to settle for sixth place.
Ogier, meanwhile, managed his rally with greater fortune, suffering tyre damage but avoiding the need to stop. He secured third overall after rivals Mārtiņš Sesks, Takamoto Katsuta and Kalle Rovanperä all encountered problems on the last day.
Evans admitted afterwards that the title had slipped away earlier in the campaign rather than in the Saudi finale.
He tod the WRC website: “Of course, there is better things we could have done during the year, but it was also the case that it was an ok year, but we were not strong enough obviously to beat Séb this time, so it is like that,” he said.
“I wasn’t fast enough on some of the dry gravel rallies in the middle of the year.
“Here in Saudi Arabia, I don’t think it made any difference because the road position was playing such a huge part.
“Yes, we could have been 10 or 20 seconds closer at some point in the rally but in the end it wouldn’t have changed the outcome. I feel maybe some difference could have been made earlier in the year, I don’t blame this rally for the outcome.”
The Welshman pointed to key swings in points that proved decisive.
“There was a four-point swing in Japan and a four-point swing in Chile, which were at rallies we did pretty well on, but then there was Greece, Portugal and Sardinia where we really struggled and couldn’t take any advantage of.
“Even if there wasn’t a lot more possible with the road position I think the Super Sunday had a huge influence and I wasn’t able to bounce back there.
“We lost by four points and I’m sure you can find four points earlier in the year.
“It is not easy though as I would have done it. When you compare to the three other [former] champions [still competing in the WRC], it was a pretty ok season. It was only Séb that was standing out really.”
Despite his disappointment, Evans was gracious in defeat, praising Ogier for clinching a ninth world title alongside co-driver Vincent Landais, who celebrated his first. “It wasn’t to be for us, but Seb and Vincent have been amazing all year and deserve this title,” he said.
“The results speak for themselves and I think you can argue he [Seb] is the best of all time so I should take a bit of comfort in that I have lost to him. But I wouldn’t be in the right job if I wasn’t sat here and disappointed to have not beaten him.”
