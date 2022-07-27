Dyffryn Banw off to a flyer in Central Wales League North
MMP Central Wales League North
26 July
Dyffryn Banw 3 Llanfyllin Town 0
Dyffryn Banw got their league campaign off the ground with a win over local rivals Llanfyllin.
The game started well, with Banw playing good keep ball football for the first 10 minutes, and creating half chances.
However, Llanfyllin were always a threat with their keeper Dyfrig Jones’ long kicks, and at set pieces.
With a lack of pre-season outings, the hosts were rusty and needed to improve, but they found their goal-scoring form 10 minutes into the second half, Efan Davies sliding the ball past Jones.
And they surged further ahead moments after the restart, Alwyn Jones with a clever flick over the defender’s head to set up a finish to the bottom corner.
They made sure of the points on 69 minutes, Jamie Huxley providing the finish after a well-worked corner.
Montgomery Town 2 Kerry FC 3
Kerry came out on top with the game’s five goals coming in a thrilling first half.
Xavier Matisse got the ball rolling for the visitors with a sixth-minute strike with Harry Evans getting a quick equaliser for the hosts.
Ishamel Ozdemir restored Kerry’s advantage on 34 minutes but Town came roaring back again through Jack Williams.
Ben Hendleman made it 3-2 for Kerry inside two minutes as the match continued to flow from one end to the other.
With both sides pressing forward after the break more goals were expected but the defences held firm and Kerry took the spoils.
Llansantffraid Village 4 Trewern United 1
Llansantffraid enjoyed a comfortable first-game victory courtesy of two early goals and helped by Joe Beddoes’ red card on the half hour.
Adam Biggs and Zack Davies (penalty) gave Village the early initiative with Matthew Williams underlying their superiority with a third in first half added on time.
Panayiotis Haralambous pulled one back for United, with his second goal as many games, before Davies stroked home a second penalty to seal Llan’s win.
