Newport Saracens 25 Aberaeron 24
WRU Division 2 Cup
THE opening 40 minutes saw Aberaeron assert their dominance, with tries from Ryan Williams and Geth Jenkins, both converted by Rhodri Jenkins, who also added a penalty to the tally, writes Arwyn Davies.
The visitors’ intensity and control left the home team stunned, and at the break, Aberaeron looked well on course for victory with a 17 point lead. Indeed, anyone leaving after watching the first half would have been surprised at the final score.
After the interval, the momentum shifted. Aberaeron’s lack of recent fixtures—just two games in the last two months—began to show, with complacency and defensive naivety creeping in. Newport Saracens capitalised, scoring four tries in the second half to claw their way back into contention.
Despite this, Aberaeron held the lead until the final minutes. Saracens took the lead after they crossed for their third try with six minutes remaining.
However, Aberaeron responded with a score of their own through No. 8 Will Skyrme-James just three minutes from time following the most fluent passage of play of the second half.
The extra points were added by Jenkins, seemingly sealing a deserved win.
However, a last-gasp attack from the home side led to some panic in the visitors’ defence, and Saracens snatched victory at the death, leaving Aberaeron to reflect on what might have been.
Aberaeron RFC extends heartfelt thanks to the loyal supporters who made the 200-mile round trip to cheer on the team. The club wishes Newport Saracens the best in their pursuit of a third consecutive WRU Cup final.
Aberaeron return to league action next week, welcoming Fishguard to Parc Drefach – the first team’s first home fixture since mid October. All support will be greatly appreciated as the squad looks to bounce back and continue their positive start to the league campaign.
Results: Caldicot 34 Pontarddulais 22; Cardiff Quins 33 Rhymney 15; Cowbridge 37 Usk 12; Fishguard & Goodwick 5 Aberavon Quins 31; Morriston 21 Cymry Caerdydd 32; Newport Saracens 25 Aberaeron 24; Pentyrch 22 Llantwit Fardre 43.
