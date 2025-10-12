PENRHYNCOCH Reserves eased into the third round of the Emrys Morgan Cup with a comfortable 5-0 win against Dyffryn Banw at Cae Baker on Saturday.
The Roosters had the better of the first half but had to wait until stoppage time to reap their reward when Joshua Lane opened their account.
The 16-year-old bagged his brace on 66 minutes after good play by fellow teenager Jack Jones and the hosts’ dominance was underlined when Christopher Wilkins made it 3-0 six minutes later.
Lane notched his hat-trick on 81 minutes and Pen kept their foot on the gas with Cai Williams bringing up goal number five moments later.
Both sides finished with 10 men after Williams picked up a second caution and visiting keeper Dyfrig Jones was red carded.
Aberystwyth Town Development are also in the hat for the next round after a 4-1 win at Llanon.
It was all square at 1-1 at the break after Thomas Schofield netted on five minutes to cancel out a first-minute strike by George Budge.
The Seasiders were clinical after the turnaround with Joshua O’Leary (2) and Landon Walton securing the win.
Dolgellau Reserves booked passage with a thrilling penalty shoot-out win at the Marian against Talybont who led 1-0 at the break through Richard Williams.
The game was flipped on its head in the second half as Dolgellau came out strongly with Darryn Jones putting the home side level on the hour.
It was all one way for Dol from then on as Matthew Toy made save after save for Talybont.
But a winner didn’t arrive and the game went to penalties (4-2) with Darren Andrews making a superb save on the last penalty to take Dolgellau through.
Flyn Morris scored the only goal of the game as Bishops Castle Town saw off Brecon.
