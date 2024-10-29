Caernarfon Town FC have had a poor run of results recently. Having defeated champions The New Saints at Park Hall, the Cofis lost consecutive home fixtures to Newtown and Aberystwyth before exiting the Welsh Cup at the hands of Holyhead Hotspur, all within nine days.
A week’s break gave the players time to recharge before the trip to Carmarthen to play Haverfordwest County. The Bluebirds were sitting second in the Cymru Premier League table at the start of play.
Caernarfon welcomed the return of Danny Gosset to the side after injury whilst an injury to Ryan Sears meant a reshuffle at the back, with Morgan Owen playing for the first time at the centre of three centre halves.
The match was a tight affair from the beginning, as both sides played a similar shape and cancelled each other out.
There were very few opportunities at goal throughout the 90 minutes and neither goalkeeper made a meaningful save.
For the Cofis, Zack Clarke threatened with a powerful strike from twenty yards in the twenty fifth minute that flew inches over the target whilst the hosts only opportunity of the first half fell to Ben Ahmun, who hit his effort wide after being put through on goal in the thirtieth minute.
The second half was equally as shy of openings and in fact it was only as the match entered its final regulation minute that a true opportunity to win the game occurred. When the hosts failed to deal with a cross into their area, Darren Thomas pulled the ball back to Adam Davies who did well to control it and make space for himself before beating the keeper with his effort. Unfortunately for the visitors the ball hit Lee Jenkins, who had slipped and was stationary on the ground on his own goal line. It was a stroke of luck for the hosts as Davies could not have done more but, in all honesty, a draw was a fair result with nothing to choose between the sides.
Tyn Lon Volvo Garage Man of the Match: Morgan Owen.
Haverfordwest manager Tony Pennock commented: “It’s always a tight game against Caernarfon because they’re a good side and they’re well coached,” adding of his own side, “I thought we played really well. There was everything bar the goal really.”