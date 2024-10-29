The second half was equally as shy of openings and in fact it was only as the match entered its final regulation minute that a true opportunity to win the game occurred. When the hosts failed to deal with a cross into their area, Darren Thomas pulled the ball back to Adam Davies who did well to control it and make space for himself before beating the keeper with his effort. Unfortunately for the visitors the ball hit Lee Jenkins, who had slipped and was stationary on the ground on his own goal line. It was a stroke of luck for the hosts as Davies could not have done more but, in all honesty, a draw was a fair result with nothing to choose between the sides.