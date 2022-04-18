FAW Reserves Central: Magpies helped by own goal

Bow Street Res .............. 2 Berriew Res ....................... 0

BOW Street bounced back to winning way following their 4-3 midweek defeat at local rivals Penparcau.

They were given a helping hand by James Langford’s own goal on the hour with Oliver Herschell eventually making sure of the points with a 91st minute strike.

Welshpool Res ................ 0 Penparcau Res ................... 3

PENPARCAU are chasing hard to leapfrog Bow Street into second place, six points behind with two games in hand and a superior goal difference.

Liam Jaques was their star man with a hat-trick.

Llanfair United Res ....... 3 Penrhyncoch Res .............. 1

TWO late first half goals for United saw them take a slender lead into the break after Charlie Mann had given the Roosters the lead on 39 minutes.

Nayasha Mwamuka equalised from the penalty spot three minutes later with Jamie McVeagh putting Llan ahead as the half entered stoppage time.

Max McLaughlin made sure of the points with 20 minutes to go.

Dolgellau Res 1 Llanidloes Town Res 3

TWO goals in the closing 20 minutes secured the win for top-of-the-table Llanidloes after a battling display by Dolgellau.

Gregg Brown gave the Daffs the lead at the break before Owain Williams equalised on 67 minutes.

Brown restored the visitors’ advantage three minutes later with Callum Jones making sure of the points in the closing stages.

Dolgellau manager Kevin Jones said: ““A tough game against the likely league champions.

“They have only dropped seven points out of a possible 60 so credit to them.

“Although we conceded many chances we had stayed in the game for more than an hour.

“Ultimately we weren’t physical enough to compete for the whole 90 minutes.

“Some of their players were/are tier 2 level so we should be proud that we gave them a good game especially when it was 1-1 after 67 minutes.”